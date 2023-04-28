Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot

Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck by a vehicle.(WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A woman has died in Georgia after she was hit by a car in a parking lot.

The Rincon Police Department reports that an elderly woman was killed in a Walmart parking lot after she was hit by a vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 87-year-old Beulah Miller. Authorities said a car was backing out of a parking space when she was hit.

The woman was struck at a low speed, but she did not survive her injuries, authorities said.

According to Rincon police, traffic investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

A spokesperson for Walmart provided the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at our Rincon store. We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and we refer further questions to them.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday
Raising Cane’s wins ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award in nationwide fast food ranking
Nashville’s first Raising Cane’s sets opening date
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Tubbs is not a certified police officer, according to the state
Attorney: Imposter police officers working in Nashville
A suspect and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper got into a fight during a traffic stop on Monday...
1 in custody after fight breaks out during THP traffic stop on I-40 West

Latest News

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after shooting on Briley Parkway, police say
Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say
Jonathan Ullrich is wanted after violating the conditions of his bond, District Attorney...
Search underway for former Williamson Co. teacher facing child rape charges
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
City leaders cut the ribbon on a new project at 12th Avenue South and Green Street that added...
City adds bike lanes, pedestrian crossings in 12 South area