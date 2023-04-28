Nashville Tornado Warning Siren System to get upgrades

These upgrades will also include preventative maintenance.
(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System will be getting upgrades to its radio technology used to communicate across the system.

The upgrades will require “growl” testing of every Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System Site over the next few weeks. The growl test is a brief sound of the siren to make sure it sounds when activated. The tests will happen between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and begin on May 1.

These upgrades will also include preventative maintenance at every site as needed.

The monthly test of the Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System will be scheduled for May 6 and will happen as scheduled.

Some of the siren sites, including Berry Street, Conference Drive and Newsom Station Road and McCrory Lane, had been inoperable for a few weeks starting in March.

The repairs to the sirens were completed on Thursday, April 13.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday
Raising Cane’s wins ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award in nationwide fast food ranking
Nashville’s first Raising Cane’s sets opening date
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Tubbs is not a certified police officer, according to the state
Attorney: Imposter police officers working in Nashville
A suspect and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper got into a fight during a traffic stop on Monday...
1 in custody after fight breaks out during THP traffic stop on I-40 West

Latest News

Vote on future of party buses, entertainment vehicles in Nashville set for Thursday
Safe Nashville Fun claims requests to limit party vehicles was ignored
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in school, KPD says
West High School teacher ‘grazed’ after 14-year-old’s gun goes off in school, KPD says
Police searching for bank fraud suspect cashing fraudulent checks across TN
Police searching for suspect allegedly cashing fraudulent checks across banks in TN
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Release of Covenant shooter’s journals still days away, police say