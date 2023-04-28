Nashville Tornado Warning Siren System to get upgrades

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System will be getting upgrades to its radio technology used to communicate across the system.

The upgrades will require “growl” testing of every Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System Site over the next few weeks. The growl test is a brief sound of the siren to make sure it sounds when activated. The tests will happen between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and begin on May 1.

These upgrades will also include preventative maintenance at every site as needed.

The monthly test of the Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System will be scheduled for May 6 and will happen as scheduled.

Some of the siren sites, including Berry Street, Conference Drive and Newsom Station Road and McCrory Lane, had been inoperable for a few weeks starting in March.

The repairs to the sirens were completed on Thursday, April 13.

