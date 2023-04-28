Man dead after shooting on Briley Parkway, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after he was shot several times while driving on Briley Parkway, Metro Police said.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The man was driving on Briley Parkway on Friday afternoon when he was shot. He crashed into a tree at Karen Drive near Envious Lane. Bystanders went to check on him and saw that he was shot several times.

There is no information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.