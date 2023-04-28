Lightning strike causes house fire in College Grove, officials say

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County fire crews were at the scene of a house fire early Friday morning and believe a lightning strike was the cause.

According to the Williamson County Fire Department, lightning struck a house in The Grove neighborhood at about 3 a.m. on Friday, setting fire to the home’s attic and roof of the home.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist WFD, including deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and Williamson County EMS personnel.

No injuries were reported.

