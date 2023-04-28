Lightning strike causes house fire in College Grove, officials say

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the fire in The Grove subdivision early Friday morning.
Multiple emergency agencies and law enforcement responded to the fire in The Grove subdivision early Friday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County fire crews were at the scene of a house fire early Friday morning and believe a lightning strike was the cause.

According to the Williamson County Fire Department, lightning struck a house in The Grove neighborhood at about 3 a.m. on Friday, setting fire to the home’s attic and roof of the home.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist WFD, including deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and Williamson County EMS personnel.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Raising Cane’s wins ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award in nationwide fast food ranking
Nashville’s first Raising Cane’s sets opening date
A suspect and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper got into a fight during a traffic stop on Monday...
1 in custody after fight breaks out during THP traffic stop on I-40 West
Tubbs is not a certified police officer, according to the state
Attorney: Imposter police officers working in Nashville

Latest News

Police found a man shot to death after responding to a call about gunfire in Nashville’s Napier...
Body in grassy area of Nashville’s Napier neighborhood prompts search for two shooters
Flames shoot from the rood of an apartment building in Cookeville early Friday morning.
Crews battle apartment building fire near Tennessee Tech
WSMV Cookeville fire
Building fire in Cookeville
A man showed up to the Mapco on Dickerson Pike to seek help after getting shot Friday morning,...
Investigation underway after man shows up to Mapco with gunshot wound