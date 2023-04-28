Investigation underway after man shows up to Mapco with gunshot wound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway after police say a man showed up at a Nashville Mapco gas station Friday morning with a gunshot wound.

The man came to the gas station at 2813 Dickerson Pike, looking for help, according to responding Metro Police officers. The man was transported to a local hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening, police said. The police investigation continues to find out who shot the man and why.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

