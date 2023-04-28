First Alert Forecast: Will we see rain this weekend?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

A leftover shower is still going to be on the table today after a stormy start to our Friday. We’ll see much more dry time this afternoon with and mix of clouds and sun highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight, will be partly cloudy with lows near 50 by tomorrow morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

I can’t totally rule out a passing shower on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend so if you have outdoor plans, be sure to keep an eye to the sky. But both days are looking mostly dry with temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday and then the lower 70s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

This upcoming week is looking much calmer across the Mid State with a partly cloudy sky on Monday and temperatures starting off in the upper 60s for the week.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs near 70 in the afternoon.

We’ll really start to see a nice warm-up Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures back in the lower to mid 70s. Both days will have good sunshine, but we can’t rule out a late day shower for Thursday as of now.

