First Alert Forecast: Warming up with rain clearing out

A few leftover showers will stick around for the afternoon but it will be mostly dry today with temperatures warming to the low 70s.

Clouds will begin to break apart later today letting in some sunshine for the second half of our day. Clouds will build back in overnight with lows falling to the low 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

This weekend is looking mainly dry, but we do have a small chance of a passing shower. Saturday will be cloudy but warm with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday turns a little cooler in the mid 60s and breezy, too.

NEXT WEEK

This upcoming week is looking much calmer across the Mid State with a partly cloudy sky on Monday and temperatures starting off in the upper 60s for the week.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer with highs near 70 in the afternoon.

We will really start to see a nice warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures back in the lower to mid-70s. Both days will have good sunshine, but we can’t rule out a late-day shower for Thursday as of now.

