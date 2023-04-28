First Alert Forecast: Passing Shower Possible This Weekend

Unseasonably cool weather will kick off next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A passing shower or two is likely Saturday. Sunday will be breezy, cool, & dry for most.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEKEND:

Isolated showers this evening will gradually diminish after sunset. The sky will clear temporarily for many. Where it does, areas of fog will form. Some fog could become dense by sunrise on Saturday. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s.

Saturday will be variably cloudy and mild with a passing shower or two possible. Rain chance, 30%. Highs will be in the 70s.

Behind a cold front that moves through Saturday evening, Sunday will be cooler, breezier, and drier. Temperatures won’t get out of the 60s on Sunday afternoon. While there still could be a sprinkle or brief passing shower, most areas will avoid that.

There could be a shower or two this weekend, especially on Saturday.
There could be a shower or two this weekend, especially on Saturday.(WSMV)

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY:

Monday and Tuesday will be similar to Sunday -- partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably cool.

On Wednesday, the breeze will diminish. With plenty of sunshine, the afternoon should be lovely.

THURSDAY & NEXT FRIDAY:

Some clouds will return Thursday with a few showers.

Next Friday, rain will be likely at times with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee lawmakers pass 3-month grocery tax holiday
Raising Cane’s wins ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award in nationwide fast food ranking
Nashville’s first Raising Cane’s sets opening date
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Tubbs is not a certified police officer, according to the state
Attorney: Imposter police officers working in Nashville
A suspect and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper got into a fight during a traffic stop on Monday...
1 in custody after fight breaks out during THP traffic stop on I-40 West

Latest News

WSMV Friday forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warming up with rain clearing out
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms on the way
WSMV Chances for Rain
First Alert Forecast: Soggy Thursday at Times
WSMV Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tracking Wet Weather