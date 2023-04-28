First Alert Forecast: Passing Shower Possible This Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A passing shower or two is likely Saturday. Sunday will be breezy, cool, & dry for most.

THIS WEEKEND:

Isolated showers this evening will gradually diminish after sunset. The sky will clear temporarily for many. Where it does, areas of fog will form. Some fog could become dense by sunrise on Saturday. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s.

Saturday will be variably cloudy and mild with a passing shower or two possible. Rain chance, 30%. Highs will be in the 70s.

Behind a cold front that moves through Saturday evening, Sunday will be cooler, breezier, and drier. Temperatures won’t get out of the 60s on Sunday afternoon. While there still could be a sprinkle or brief passing shower, most areas will avoid that.

There could be a shower or two this weekend, especially on Saturday. (WSMV)

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY:

Monday and Tuesday will be similar to Sunday -- partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably cool.

On Wednesday, the breeze will diminish. With plenty of sunshine, the afternoon should be lovely.

THURSDAY & NEXT FRIDAY:

Some clouds will return Thursday with a few showers.

Next Friday, rain will be likely at times with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

