Family of Covenant custodian killed reflects on last month without him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of one of the Covenant shooting victims is reflecting on the past month spent without him.

WSMV4 talked to Mike Hill’s brother and niece over the phone Thursday. They shared what they miss most about him and the changes they are calling for.

For the Hill family, the Covenant School shooting feels like yesterday.

“I don’t think I will ever get over what happened to my uncle,” Adriene Hill said.

Adriene’s uncle, Mike Hill, was the 61-year-old custodian shot and killed at the school.

“It is going to be something that is shown all the time and something we see every year,” Adriene said.

Adriene’s other uncle, Reggie Hill, is Mike’s brother. Reggie said he is just now beginning to grieve his loss after spending the last month in shock.

“We have watched this happen since Columbine, and it continues to happen,” Reggie said. “It was always, ‘Oh my gosh. I feel so bad for those families,’ and now we are one of those families.”

“I think Uncle Michael would be at peace knowing his life saved so many other lives, but I think he would be unsettled with the outcome of the gun laws,” Adriene said.

The Hills said following the shooting, they would have liked to see laws passed to make it harder for people to get guns.

“The lawmakers are so pro life with the baby in the womb, but what about protecting babies at school or protecting adults at work,” Adriene said. “My uncle was at work. What now? How many more families will this happen to?”

