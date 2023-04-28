Crews battle apartment building fire near Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The roof of a large apartment building caught fire early Friday morning near the campus of Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.

According to Cookeville Police, fire personnel responded to the Eagle Summit Apartments on West Eighth Street just after 6 a.m. on Friday. Flames could be seen shooting out of the south-end roof of the building.

CPD officers closed North Willow Avenue from West Seventh Street to West Ninth Street to allow Cookeville Fire crews to battle the blaze.

The fire was put out just after 7 a.m. and North Willow Avenue was re-opened to traffic around 7:30 a.m. West Eighth Street between Chestnut Avenue and North Willow Avenue remained closed for the investigation.

Cookeville Fire crews quickly extinguished a fire on the roof of an apartment building early Friday morning. (CPD)

The cause of the fire remains unknown but may have been started by a lightning strike.

Many Tennessee Tech students are known to reside in the building, but no injuries have been reported.

