Covenant School thanks Nashville in letter 1 month after tragic shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Covenant School released a letter Friday morning thanking the city of Nashville one month after the tragic shooting that took the lives of six people.

“It has been a little over four weeks since March 27th. Four weeks since a line was drawn in the sand of our lives at Covenant, a line marking before and after, a line marking the moment when life changed, and we will never be the same,” the letter’s opening statement read.

It continues by saying their community has spent much of the last month looking inward, picking up the pieces, and helping one another process the tragedy they faced.

While focusing on healing, they were also able to feel the love and support from the Nashville community and all across the country, they explained in the letter.

“The bows on mailboxes and signs in yards are tangible evidence to everyone at Covenant that this town is grieving with us and showing their love and support. There are prayers pouring in from all over the city and beyond, and we feel them. Cards and gifts from across the country continue to show up for our students daily,” the letter read.

“We are overwhelmed by the care this community has lavished on us, and the love we have felt from every corner of our nation. There are no words in the English language to express our gratitude to everyone adequately. They simply do not exist. Please know we see you and we feel your care and your presence.”

They end the letter by acknowledging Jesus as the ‘light of the world’ and through their grief, the love they’ve received has helped them do that.

Lastly, they sign off by saying, “Thank you, Nashville. We love you too.”

The Covenant School releases letter of gratitude to Nashville (The Covenant School)

