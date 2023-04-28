Clarksville Police search for suspect after arson at auto shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect after an arson occurred at an auto shop on College Street.

Police say the arson happened Monday, April 24 at about 2:20 a.m. at One Stop Auto Shop.

CPD released video and pictures of the suspect’s vehicle captured by cameras as it drove through adjacent parking lots.

If you have any information or video footage connected to this arson, you’re asked to contact Detective Wimmer at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5227.

You can also call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

Clarksville Police searching for arson suspect (CPD)

