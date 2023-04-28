City adds bike lanes, pedestrian crossings in 12 South area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city celebrated the completion of the 12th Avenue South and Green Street project on Friday.

The project created more bike lanes, pedestrian crossings and creates safer access to Wedgewood Avenue and Division Street.

Officials said the project will help reduce speeding and protect those walking in the area.

“It came from the community, the 2017 Walk and Bike Plan, had community input from all over, and this project was at the top of the list for the whole county,” Metro Council member Colby Sledge, who represents the area, said. “I was trying to take that feedback and say if this is people’s top priority, then we got to get it done.”

The project should be a win-win for bikers and for neighbors.

“Twelfth Avenue South was a place for people to cut through, to speed through, quite frankly, and we have a lot of families and a lot of kids,” Metro Council member Colby Sledge said. “The bike infrastructure is great, but what’s really important is people are coming through slower now.”

Officials hope this project and process will help pave the way for future ones. Sledge said there is a similar project to add bike lanes and protected crosswalks in Edgehill.

