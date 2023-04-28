Body in grassy area of Nashville’s Napier neighborhood prompts search for two shooters

The man was found shot to death.
Police found a man shot to death after responding to a call about gunfire in Nashville’s Napier...
Police found a man shot to death after responding to a call about gunfire in Nashville’s Napier neighborhood early Friday morning, according to Metro Nashville Police Department officers.(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police found a man shot to death after responding to a call about gunfire in Nashville’s Napier neighborhood early Friday morning, according to Metro Nashville Police Department officers.

The man, believed to be in his 30′s, was found in a grassy area at the corner of Charles E. Davis Blvd. and Fain St. just after midnight.

He had been shot multiple times, according to police.

Officers said they were looking for two men, dressed in all black, who ran from the scene after the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

