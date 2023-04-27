‘You can’t erase it’; People visit Covenant memorial 1 month later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One month ago, a gunman walked into a Nashville school and killed six people, three of them were children. Thursday, a memorial started outside the school, still stands. Some people paying their respects were there for the very first time.

Brett Penner, from California, says he’s been to mass shooting memorials in San Bernardino, California, Orlando, Florida, and now in Nashville.

Before he flew back to California Thursday, he knew The Covenant School memorial had to be his last stop.

“I may never have another opportunity to come back here, and six innocent people lost their lives for no reason at all,” says Penner.

Once he got to the memorial, he was speechless.

“My knees are shaking,” Penner adds. “I don’t know. I don’t have any words.”

Bett Piller lives a few miles away from the memorial and makes it a point to drop by often.

“I was coming out every day for a while,” she says. “Now it’s about three times a week. We bring flowers, we bring the dogs.”

She says each time she comes her soul has been touched and she feels lifted.

The people who haven’t stepped away from the memorial are with Covert Results.

“We’ve been doing security operations pretty much 24/7 since the incident happened,” says Trauma Carelli, an investigator and consultant with the company.

Her team has been in their cars watching over the memorial and school. It’s a job that hasn’t been easy for Carelli.

“You can’t erase it,” she says. “I just had a baby five months ago. So, there’s a whole new level of pain I guess that comes along with that.”

It’s hard not to feel pain when you go to the memorial and see the faces of the six lives lost. But as Penner points out, if you’re close by, it’s never too late to pay your respects.

“I’m sad,” he says. “I know they’re in a better place. I know I’ll see them again.”

It’s not determined how long the memorial will stay up. The Covert Results team says because there is no gate to the school, they will be there however long they are asked to be.

