‘You can’t erase it’; People visit Covenant memorial 1 month later

Visitors come from near and far to remember victims of school shooting.
Visitors come from near and far to remember victims of school shooting.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One month ago, a gunman walked into a Nashville school and killed six people, three of them were children. Thursday, a memorial started outside the school, still stands. Some people paying their respects were there for the very first time.

Brett Penner, from California, says he’s been to mass shooting memorials in San Bernardino, California, Orlando, Florida, and now in Nashville.

Before he flew back to California Thursday, he knew The Covenant School memorial had to be his last stop.

“I may never have another opportunity to come back here, and six innocent people lost their lives for no reason at all,” says Penner.

Once he got to the memorial, he was speechless.

“My knees are shaking,” Penner adds. “I don’t know. I don’t have any words.”

Bett Piller lives a few miles away from the memorial and makes it a point to drop by often.

“I was coming out every day for a while,” she says. “Now it’s about three times a week. We bring flowers, we bring the dogs.”

She says each time she comes her soul has been touched and she feels lifted.

The people who haven’t stepped away from the memorial are with Covert Results.

“We’ve been doing security operations pretty much 24/7 since the incident happened,” says Trauma Carelli, an investigator and consultant with the company.

Her team has been in their cars watching over the memorial and school. It’s a job that hasn’t been easy for Carelli.

“You can’t erase it,” she says. “I just had a baby five months ago. So, there’s a whole new level of pain I guess that comes along with that.”

It’s hard not to feel pain when you go to the memorial and see the faces of the six lives lost. But as Penner points out, if you’re close by, it’s never too late to pay your respects.

“I’m sad,” he says. “I know they’re in a better place. I know I’ll see them again.”

It’s not determined how long the memorial will stay up. The Covert Results team says because there is no gate to the school, they will be there however long they are asked to be.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunfire erupted moments after shooters banged on the man's apartment door and yell for him to...
Gunfire erupts moments after shooters bang on apartment door, yell for victim to come outside
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms on the way
Audrey Hale shoots through doors at a side entrance The Covenant School.
Demands for shooter’s writings continue month after Nashville school shooting
William Judice
Woman bound, gagged, raped after agreeing to play Nintendo with Nashville man, police say
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

Portland Police are investigating a crash that left one person critically injured at the...
Woman killed in Portland crash
Mike Hill, a custodian at The Covenant School, was killed during the school shooting in...
Family of Covenant custodian killed reflects on last month without him
Mike Hill's family speaks one month after school shooting
Mike Hill's family speaks one month after Covenant School shooting
Cooper delivers State of Metro address
Mayor Cooper delivers State of Metro address
Maury correctional officer convicted of falsifying records
Maury Co. correctional officer convicted of covering up reported rape of female inmate