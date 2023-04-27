Titans hosting NFL draft celebration at 6th and Peabody

Fans will be surprised by two current Titans players at the draft party.
(WMC Action News 5)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Looking for a spot to watch the Tennessee Titans draft their next gamechanger?

The Titans are hosting a draft celebration with fans at 6th and Peabody, 423 6th Ave South, starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, during the first round of the NFL Draft.

The draft night celebration will include the Titans Radio Crew, including the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, free swag and gear, and meet and greets with Titans mascot T-Rac and Titans cheerleaders.

Fans will also be surprised by two current Titans players at the draft party. The celebration runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

