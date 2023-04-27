Thieves target Nashville gym-goers, steal keys from unlocked lockers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are warning gym-goers of thieves targeting unlocked lockers in an attempt to steal vehicles and other personal items.

West Precinct Lt. Keith McNamara told WSMV4 at least four cars have been stolen this month from gym parking lots across Davidson County.

The thieves act fast, going straight for locker rooms in search of unlocked lockers. Once they find car keys, they’ll go out to the parking lot and use the key fob to find the car that matches, McNamara said.

Among the locations that have been hit are the Planet Fitness on Charlotte Pike, the Bellevue YMCA, and an Orange Theory in East Nashville.

“I’m shocked, I really wasn’t expecting that,” Jake Wilinksy, who works out at the Planet Fitness, said. “I’ve always been mindful of that kind of thing, I’ve always tried to keep my stuff on me.”

Metro Police are urging the public to use a padlock on gym lockers.

“I mean, a $5 or $10 lock that you can put on there is a lot cheaper than having to get a new car after your car gets stolen,” Wilinksy said. “So I would say spend the money on that lock.”

McNamara says many of the stolen cars will be used to commit other crimes. He encourages anyone to never leave valuables in your car, and always secure your locker when working out.

Metro Police are trying to identify multiple suspects related to these crimes. If you recognize them, call police.

Metro Police said the people pictured are suspects in car thefts at Nashville fitness centers. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

