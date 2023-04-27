Strong to severe thunderstorms for some tonight

A few showers linger into the weekend.
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for southwestern Middle Tennessee for possible strong to severe thunderstorms. Others will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight.

Areas in southwest Middle Tennessee most like to see severe thunderstorms.
Areas in southwest Middle Tennessee most like to see severe thunderstorms.(WSMV)

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH MORNING:

More showers and storms will move through this evening. A few could have heavy downpours and possibly a strong wind gust to 40-45 mph. One or two of these storms could become severe, especially in the southwestern mid-state. The greatest threat will be high wind and some hail. Not looking for tornadoes or flooding issues with these storms.

Rainfall amounts should be .5″ to 1″.

The low will be in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers should wrap up early on Friday. We’ll have some clearing take place as we head toward Friday evening. The high temperature will reach 70.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks dry for most. The high will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be breezy with a few more clouds and a little better chance for a few showers. The high will be near 70.

NEXT WEEK:

Nice weather is in store for the start of next week. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Monday the high will be in the upper 60s, Tuesday and Wednesday, near 70, and Thursday the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunfire erupted moments after shooters banged on the man's apartment door and yell for him to...
Gunfire erupts moments after shooters bang on apartment door, yell for victim to come outside
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms on the way
Audrey Hale shoots through doors at a side entrance The Covenant School.
Demands for shooter’s writings continue month after Nashville school shooting
William Judice
Woman bound, gagged, raped after agreeing to play Nintendo with Nashville man, police say
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms on the way
WSMV Chances for Rain
First Alert Forecast: Soggy Thursday at Times
WSMV Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Tracking Wet Weather
Multiple rounds of rain will lead to a widespread 1-2" of rain across the Mid State by this...
First Alert Forecast: Rain is on the way