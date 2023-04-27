Strong to severe thunderstorms for some tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for southwestern Middle Tennessee for possible strong to severe thunderstorms. Others will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight.

Areas in southwest Middle Tennessee most like to see severe thunderstorms. (WSMV)

THROUGH MORNING:

More showers and storms will move through this evening. A few could have heavy downpours and possibly a strong wind gust to 40-45 mph. One or two of these storms could become severe, especially in the southwestern mid-state. The greatest threat will be high wind and some hail. Not looking for tornadoes or flooding issues with these storms.

Rainfall amounts should be .5″ to 1″.

The low will be in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers should wrap up early on Friday. We’ll have some clearing take place as we head toward Friday evening. The high temperature will reach 70.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks dry for most. The high will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will be breezy with a few more clouds and a little better chance for a few showers. The high will be near 70.

NEXT WEEK:

Nice weather is in store for the start of next week. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Monday the high will be in the upper 60s, Tuesday and Wednesday, near 70, and Thursday the mid-70s.

