Smyrna teen who lost legs in crash to train at MTSU, serve as volleyball manager, dad says

“MTSU will be vital in providing her the physical training needed to get her started.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Smyrna high school volleyball player who lost her legs in a crash earlier this year will be serving as a volleyball manager at Middle Tennessee State University, according to her dad.

However, long term, Janae Edmondson’s dad says she will be pursuing and talking with trainers suited for helping amputees.

“MTSU will be vital in providing her the physical training needed to get her started,” he said.

Edmondson signed with MTSU on Wednesday. Originally, she planned to attend the University of Tennessee Southern on a scholarship before the crash that took her legs.

It’s not clear if she will eventually play at MTSU following her training there.

On Feb. 18, Edmondson was walking with her parents back to their hotel in St. Louis when a car ran a yield sign and hit another car before going airborne, according to the police report. The car crashed down and slid into Edmondson, pinning her to the ground. She was taken to the hospital where they had to amputate both of her legs.

Since the crash, the community has come together to support her. A GoFundMe, pray for Janae, was started by Rhonda Ross, director of Mid TN Volleyball Club, where Edmondson played. As of Monday morning, there have been more than 10,000 donations totaling more than $800,000.

“The whole club loves Janae and values her athletic gifts, toughness, determination, and perseverance,” the GoFundMe page says. “These are things she will need in great measure during the long recovery that lies ahead.”

