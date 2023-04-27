Silver Alert issued for missing Tullahoma man

Sam Hooper was last seen Wednesday morning wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
Tullahoma Police and the TBI said Sam Hooper was last seen in Tullahoma on Wednesday morning.
Tullahoma Police and the TBI said Sam Hooper was last seen in Tullahoma on Wednesday morning.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Tullahoma man, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

Officials said 89-year-old Sam Hooper was last seen Wednesday morning wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans. He is 5′9″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Hooper may be driving a 2008 blue Honda Fit with Tennessee license plate 761-ZJR.

The TBI said he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you know of Hooper’s whereabouts, call Tullahoma Police at 931-455-3411 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND (800-824-3463).

