Silver Alert issued for missing Tullahoma man
Sam Hooper was last seen Wednesday morning wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Tullahoma man, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.
Officials said 89-year-old Sam Hooper was last seen Wednesday morning wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans. He is 5′9″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
Hooper may be driving a 2008 blue Honda Fit with Tennessee license plate 761-ZJR.
The TBI said he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
If you know of Hooper’s whereabouts, call Tullahoma Police at 931-455-3411 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND (800-824-3463).
