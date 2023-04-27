Silver Alert issued for missing Tullahoma man

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Tullahoma man, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

Officials said 89-year-old Sam Hooper was last seen Wednesday morning wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans. He is 5′9″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Hooper may be driving a 2008 blue Honda Fit with Tennessee license plate 761-ZJR.

The TBI said he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you know of Hooper’s whereabouts, call Tullahoma Police at 931-455-3411 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND (800-824-3463).

— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 27, 2023

