Sex offender facing additional charges after more sexual images of minors found

Detectives originally discovered a flash drive taped to the back of the man’s refrigerator containing over 50 images of pre-pubescent children.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A convicted sex offender was arrested on Monday, April 17, after parole officers with the Department of Corrections found dozens of images on a flash drive of “pre-pubescent” children engaging in simulated sexual acts.

Now, 32-year-old Matthew Dennis is facing additional charges after his girlfriend found additional SD cards in a box in the bathroom that contained 67 images of small children simulating sexual activity, his latest arrest report states.

Originally, Dennis was arrested after officers performed a “compliance check” at his residence at 205 Bridgeway Avenue in Old Hickory and found a flash drive taped to the back of his refrigerator. The drive was plugged into an available laptop and officers located a folder containing over 50 images of small children in simulated sexual activity.

Dennis told officers he has lived in the Bridgeway Avenue apartment alone for two years but denied knowing about the flash drive or its contents.

MNPD detectives took Dennis into custody and the drive was seized for further evidence.

Dennis now faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

