Report: Nashville ranked among 25 most expensive cities for renters in U.S.

‘Rent prices continue to normalize throughout much of the country.’
Nashville ranked as the 22nd priciest market for renters
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new report is ranking Nashville among the 25 priciest rent markets in the country.

According to Zumper’s national rent report, Nashville found itself ranked the 22nd most expensive city to rent.

The report covers 100 cities nationwide and looks at data from over 1 million active listings. It includes a national rent index for one and two-bedroom units.

“Rent prices continue to normalize throughout much of the country. At $1,495, the national one-bedroom median is flat over last month. The national median for two bedrooms is $1,842, up half a percentage point month-over-month,” Zumper said.

Here are the Nashville rent highlights:

  • One-bedroom apartments average $1,730 per month
  • Two-bedroom apartments average $1,820 per month

“The Zumper National Rent Report analyzes rental data from over one million active listings across the country. Listings are then aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the top 100 cities by population and migration patterns, providing a comprehensive view of the current state of the market,” Zumper explains.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gunfire erupted moments after shooters banged on the man's apartment door and yell for him to...
Gunfire erupts moments after shooters bang on apartment door, yell for victim to come outside
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms on the way
Audrey Hale shoots through doors at a side entrance The Covenant School.
Demands for shooter’s writings continue month after Nashville school shooting
William Judice
Woman bound, gagged, raped after agreeing to play Nintendo with Nashville man, police say
B. Hayes holds a sign outside the Nashville Christian prom.
Nashville Christian student kept out of prom for wearing suit

Latest News

John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville, is seen during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at...
Mayor John Cooper gives State of Metro Address
Cumberland County Sheriff cruiser
Arrest made in connection to Crossville shooting death
Nashville ranked as the 22nd priciest market for renters
Nashville ranked as the 22nd priciest market for renters
Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, spoke about how...
NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie speaks with parents of downtown Louisville shooter