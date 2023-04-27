Report: Nashville ranked among 25 most expensive cities for renters in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new report is ranking Nashville among the 25 priciest rent markets in the country.

According to Zumper’s national rent report, Nashville found itself ranked the 22nd most expensive city to rent.

The report covers 100 cities nationwide and looks at data from over 1 million active listings. It includes a national rent index for one and two-bedroom units.

“Rent prices continue to normalize throughout much of the country. At $1,495, the national one-bedroom median is flat over last month. The national median for two bedrooms is $1,842, up half a percentage point month-over-month,” Zumper said.

Here are the Nashville rent highlights:

One-bedroom apartments average $1,730 per month

Two-bedroom apartments average $1,820 per month

“The Zumper National Rent Report analyzes rental data from over one million active listings across the country. Listings are then aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the top 100 cities by population and migration patterns, providing a comprehensive view of the current state of the market,” Zumper explains.

