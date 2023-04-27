Neighbors describe shooting at Donelson apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for people they said shot a man multiple times inside his Donelson apartment.

Police said multiple bullets were shot through this boarded-up glass door, and even more through the entrance to the unit on the side.

Neighbors described their terrifying experience on Tuesday night.

“I was just in shock,” Trail Circle apartment resident Diamond Rogers said.

It was a paralyzing sound Rogers and many others said they couldn’t believe.

“My dog woke us up to some noises and my boyfriend and I were home, so went to go check out what was going on and just listen,” Autumn Osgood said.

But just moments after Osgood looked through the peep hole and pressed her ear against her Trail Circle apartment door, her heart sank.

“Then I heard open up the door, open up the door and then it got a lot more serious after that and the gunshots followed,” Osgood said.

Metro police say around 11:30 Tuesday night at least two people shot bullets through Osgood’s neighbor’s sliding glass doors and side entrance.

“It was like six or seven shots and then a bunch of yelling. I was just like yeah, this is serious,” Rogers said.

Police said those bullets hit and seriously hurt the man inside that apartment unit while Rogers ducked for cover.

“A bullet has nobody’s name on it, so I was like I’m not about to take a bullet. I got down and grabbed my dog and we got in the closet,” Rogers said.

While crews say the man shot is now recovering, many are speaking out about the broken front gate that let the shooters into the complex in the first place.

“I messaged them about it, so I’m just waiting to hear back. Hopefully they get that in order, and we can move forward,” Rogers said.

Metro Police said investigators are pursuing strong leads in hopes of catching the shooters.

