NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie speaks with parents of downtown Louisville shooter

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, spoke about how they are dealing with the tragedy.
Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, spoke about how they are dealing with the tragedy.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The parents of downtown Louisville shooter, Connor Sturgeon, sat down with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie for an exclusive interview on dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon told Guthrie they are “so sorry” and “heartbroken” on what happened and how they are trying to seek change to prevent future mass shootings.

“For two weeks, we’ve been lying in bed, awake at night, replaying all this in our head,” Todd said. “There’s no comprehension of him doing an act like this to others. Um, so, our issues are around the minutia of little things like, man, we didn’t see that if, you know, even little things like as men, we don’t always verbalize things to each other.”

“It has been happening to other people like us, and we’re continuing to let it happen, and we have to fix that,” Lisa said.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

