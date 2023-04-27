NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie speaks with parents of downtown Louisville shooter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The parents of downtown Louisville shooter, Connor Sturgeon, sat down with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie for an exclusive interview on dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon told Guthrie they are “so sorry” and “heartbroken” on what happened and how they are trying to seek change to prevent future mass shootings.

“For two weeks, we’ve been lying in bed, awake at night, replaying all this in our head,” Todd said. “There’s no comprehension of him doing an act like this to others. Um, so, our issues are around the minutia of little things like, man, we didn’t see that if, you know, even little things like as men, we don’t always verbalize things to each other.”

“It has been happening to other people like us, and we’re continuing to let it happen, and we have to fix that,” Lisa said.

