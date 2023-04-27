Nashville’s first Raising Cane’s sets opening date

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fried chicken lovers, rejoice! Raising Cane’s will open its first Nashville location in just about a month.

The restaurant, known for its fried chicken, fries and Cane’s sauce, will open on May 31, according to a Raising Cane’s spokeswoman. The restaurant has been under construction near the Target and Trader Joe’s shopping center off White Bridge Pike for months.

It’s unclear at this time if the restaurant will offer any giveaways when it opens. Check back for updates.

