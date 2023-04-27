Nashville’s first Raising Cane’s sets opening date

The restaurant will open on White Bridge Pike on May 31.
Raising Cane’s wins ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award in nationwide fast food ranking
Raising Cane’s wins ‘Best Chicken Tenders’ award in nationwide fast food ranking(tcw-wlbt)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fried chicken lovers, rejoice! Raising Cane’s will open its first Nashville location in just about a month.

The restaurant, known for its fried chicken, fries and Cane’s sauce, will open on May 31, according to a Raising Cane’s spokeswoman. The restaurant has been under construction near the Target and Trader Joe’s shopping center off White Bridge Pike for months.

It’s unclear at this time if the restaurant will offer any giveaways when it opens. Check back for updates.

