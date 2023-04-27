Nashville exhibit empowers sexual assault survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sexual Assault Center and Fat Bottom Brewing partnered to showcase the “What Were You Wearing?” exhibit. It’s an effort to stop victim blaming in sexual assault cases.

Alexandra Nelson is a survivor and says sharing her story has liberated her and taught her there’s support.

“To look and to see we are not alone. I think as a survivor when I started recognizing my story [I thought] I’m like wow I’m the only person this has happened to and that’s not the case at all,” Nelson says.

She says in many instances there was shame and guilt associated with it.

“Perpetrators of violence will use blame to shift their shame on to their victims who become survivors,” Nelson says. “Some people want to just point the finger. They want someone to blame. And the person to blame is the person doing the violence. It’s never on the victim no matter what they’re wearing what they’re doing or the environment they were in.”

Nelson says that’s the importance of this exhibit. The goal is to shift the focus from what sexual assault victims were wearing to putting an end to sexual assault and violence.

“When I went through the exhibit for the first time as a survivor I was very scared,” says Nelson.

Inside the exhibit, you’ll see what sexual assault victims were wearing during their event and their personal stories.

“I left it feeling much stronger and more held than i did going into it, ”she says.

The exhibit is based on the poem What I Was Wearing by Dr. Mary Simmerling.

“If only it were so simple, if only we could end rape by simply changing clothes,” Simmerling writes.

And that’s the main point the exhibit aims to make.

“To come out to this event is to take that power back because it’s not our shame to hold as survivors.” Nelson says. “The power we have within ourselves to share with others and make that connection with others is like OK me too. It’s very powerful and that provides a lot of healing it definitely did for me.”

Nelson says other sexual assault survivors can find that healing too. She suggests start by telling one person you trust.

“To navigate that these days, it’s important to be vocal and when a victim is able to tell their story and become a survivor and share their truth and when people believe them and people lean in and listen. It empowers them to go forward with their life, where that’s just a chapter in their story but not their entire story,” she says.

The exhibit is happening at Fat Bottom Brewing Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Sexual Assault Center warns the event may be triggering to some, but there will be resources available on site.

