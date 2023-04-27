Memorial scholarship created for Mya Fuller as death investigation remains active

‘Our detectives will continue to pursue any lead that we come across very extensively until justice is prevailed.’
Mya Fulle r
Mya Fulle r(Submitted)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A memorial scholarship fund has been created by the family of Mya Christine Fuller.

Fuller was reported missing on Aug. 1 and was found dead as a result of a homicide days later on Aug. 6 at Trammel Lane in a rural part of southeastern Wilson County, according to investigators.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office reports their investigation into the death of Mya Fuller remains open and very active.

“As with any case such as this, we want to bring closure for the Fuller family and hold the person(s) accountable for the senseless act and horrific tragedy that occurred. Our detectives will continue to pursue any lead that we come across very extensively until justice is prevailed,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said.

In 2023, her family established the Mya Christine Fuller Memorial Scholarship to honor her legacy and caring character. The family says she was a Magna Cum Laude high school graduate and fierce basketball player who earned several academic honors and athletic awards for her commitment to excellence.

The scholarship aims to help reward “college-bound and undergraduate students who demonstrate teamwork, academic integrity, athletic leadership, and a love for self, as well as others, to attain their desired higher education and athletic goals.”

It’s available for graduating high school seniors and undergraduate students majoring in mathematics and/or engineering. The application process will open on May 6, 2023 at 11:11 a.m. and will close on June 11, 2023 at 11:11 a.m.

For more information about the scholarship, click here.

