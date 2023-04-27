Mayor John Cooper gives State of Metro Address

Mayor Cooper delivers the 60th State of Metro Address from Lawson High School.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville and Davidson County Mayor John Cooper will be giving his State of Metro Address on Thursday morning.

Mayor Cooper will be delivering the 60th State of Metro Address starting at 10 a.m. at Lawson High School.

He’s set to lay out his vision for the city’s future to the Metro Council and Nashvillians.

Cooper will also be sharing his budget priorities for the 2024 fiscal year.

