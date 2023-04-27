Mayor John Cooper gives State of Metro Address

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville and Davidson County Mayor John Cooper will be giving his State of Metro Address on Thursday morning.

Mayor Cooper will be delivering the 60th State of Metro Address starting at 10 a.m. at Lawson High School.

He’s set to lay out his vision for the city’s future to the Metro Council and Nashvillians.

Cooper will also be sharing his budget priorities for the 2024 fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.