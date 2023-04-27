Man in stolen car crashes into school bus during police pursuit

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he led them on a pursuit through Antioch and crashed into a school bus in a stolen car.

According to the arrest affidavit, 18-year-old Omar Diouf was spotted by officers in a Hyundai Sonata displaying stolen tags from another vehicle. They followed Diouf to a residence on Dali Court in Antioch.

When Diouf departed in the Sonata, officers attempted to pull him over, but he fled, police said. Further attempts were made to stop the car via spike strips and an MNPD helicopter followed from the sky. Diouf refused to stop, however, traveling at high speeds to avoid arrest, per the arrest report.

The report states the pursuit continued into a school zone for JFK Middle School on Hobson Pike where Diouf continued to drive recklessly, causing him to rear-end a school bus, injuring one of the students. The student was transported to the hospital for a neck injury, according to a spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

The pursuit continued to Diouf’s residence on Ransom Place where he and a passenger jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Both were apprehended behind the home and taken into custody.

In an interview with detectives, Diouf said he purchased the car from an acquaintance on Instagram and paid $500 for it through CashApp. He claims he fled because was “scared” and had never been to jail before.

Diouf faces multiple counts of theft and evading arrest, in addition to reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving on a suspended license.

He remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

