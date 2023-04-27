LGBTQ advocates agree with request a halt transgender health law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A recent Tennessee state law has been challenged by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ has filed a lawsuit against the state of Tennessee for a bill that denies gender-affirming care to transgender youth. The complaint filed Tuesday alleges that this law discriminates on the basis of sex and transgender status.

“If this issue gets the attention of the DOJ, it should get the attention of legislators across the board,” said Rev. Dawn Bennett.

The U.S. Department of Justice is challenging the law that denies certain medical care necessary to care for transgender minors.

“I have a direct connection to not only the congregation professionally but also, I’m the parent of a transgender man,” said Bennett.

Bennett serves as a pastor at The Table downtown, a LGBTQ+ Lutheran centric church. One hundred percent of her congregation is a part of LGBTQ community.

Bennett is glad the DOJ is stepping in.

“It needs to be halted because lives are in danger when children and families cannot pursue adequate healthcare for their children,” said Bennett.

Without gender affirming healthcare for youth there are dangers Bennett says she’s concerned about.

“So, when you ban gender affirming healthcare I.E. Hormone blockers, a child’s mental health becomes unstable and then there’s a direct link to danger and suicidal ideation which opens the door to a lot of other maladies that also affect’s someone’s home life,” said Bennett.

The Human Rights Campaign released a statement after the federal lawsuit against the state of Tennessee

“Gender affirming care is life-saving care. Period. We appreciate that the Biden administration is saying ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to attempts by governor lee and other Tennessee lawmakers to legislate transgender children out of existence,” said by Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign, who released a statement after the DOJ’s announcement.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has a different perspective.

“Tennessee is committed to protecting children from permanent, life altering decisions. This is federal overreach at its worst, and we will work with Attorney General Skrmetti to push back in court and stand up for children,” Lee said in a statement to WSMV4.

Equity in healthcare should be across the board, that’s according to Bennett who also believes this law is unconstitutional.

“Everyone should have equal access to healthcare and to target physicians and to target families and particularly youth. We are singling out a people group which is discriminatory,” said Bennett.

The DOJ wants an immediate order in hope of preventing this law from going into effect July 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.