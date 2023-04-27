How affordable will affordable housing be in approved East Bank plan?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council approved not only a new stadium, but lots of affordable housing on the East Bank. But what will these new buildings look like and who can afford them?

For the past few months, Nashvillians have seen the same East Bank renders of the new Tennessee Titans stadium. After Tuesday night’s Metro Council vote, those renderings were one stop closer to fruition.

However, not everyone is on board.

“I don’t know, this is Music City, right?” questions East Nashville homeowner Chris Casello. “It’s not Sports City, is it?”

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while and I’m not crazy about a new stadium,” says Casello. “I’ve just seen enough construction and seems to me that stadium just went up a little while ago.”

“I think it’s going to be a very challenging period of time for lots of folks,” says Nathan Weinberg, Director for Greater Nashville Realtors.

He knows the area around Nissan Stadium will be full of construction because currently there are no homes on the East Bank. Part of the new development plan is for tens of millions of dollars in affordable housing. The plan says one person making $40,000 or less could afford 40% of the new homes. Same for a family of four who makes up to $56,000.

“These will be high quality, new construction of affordable housing units adjacent to downtown,” says Weinberg. “I’ve lived here for 15 years, and I can’t remember the last time that happened.”

Right now, the project is entering the first phase. Metro Nashville Planning Department says the city still needs to narrow down a developer before any dirt is moved. Weinberg says once it is, people who will live where the stadium currently is, won’t have to sacrifice to have an affordable home.

“So, the $1,800 you pay in Germantown or the $3,000 a month you pay for almost anywhere in Nashville for an amount of space will be controlled to some degree,” says Weinberg.

While there will be some luxury apartments and homes, he says this is the closest work force housing will ever be to downtown.

“People who live adjacent to this are going to see a bump because it’s going to seem like something that is highly desirable,” Weinberg comments.

That’s the silver lining for Casello. He knows the condo he owns in East Nashville will only go up in property value.

“I’ve owned a few homes in this area, but this one has just got a great location and it’s a little smaller,” says Casello. “But we decided this is where we want to stay. We love the neighborhood.”

For information on what your property value might look like, Weinberg suggests you speak with a real estate professional for a better idea.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.