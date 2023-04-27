Hallie Scruggs Fund honors victims of Covenant School shooting

The fund was created to honor the 9-year-old’s memory and all children whose lives have been cut short by school violence.
It has been one month since the shooter entered The Covenant School in Nashville and murdered six people in a premeditated attack.
By Tony Garcia and Ryan Breslin
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It has been one month since the shooter entered The Covenant School in Nashville and murdered six people in a premeditated attack before police arrived and stopped the rampage.

Three children and three adults lost their lives that Monday morning and their families, along with the community, are still processing that tragic day and trying to figure out how to move on.

Several donation funds have been set up in the last month to assist the victims’ families and other members of The Covenant church and school as they cope with the loss and trauma.

The Community Foundation has spearheaded donation efforts since the day of the shooting, and it has now set up the Hallie Scruggs Fund in honor of the “enthusiastic 9-year-old” who died that day.

Hallie’s family remembers her as a lively little girl who “loved being outside...loved her family, her pets, her church, her school, and her friends.”

The fund was created in Hallie’s memory but also serves to honor the memory of other children whose lives have been cut short because of school violence.

According to the Community Foundation’s website, the donations will go to various non-profit organizations, provide scholarships for children, assist local and global missionary work, and help families in times of need.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Hallie Scruggs Fund, click here.

