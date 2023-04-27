Court date set for La Vergne police officer’s sexual harassment complaint against city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A court date has been set after the officer at the center of the La Vergne police sex scandal filed a federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint against the city for having a sexually hostile work environment.

Court documents reveal the case of Maegan Hall versus the City of La Vergne is set for a jury trial on March 18, 2025. Hall’s attorneys previously filed a motion for a default judgment for a judge, but that was denied.

Earlier in April, the City of La Vergne responded to the lawsuit from Officer Hall and denied the allegations of having a sexually hostile work environment.

Documents show the treatment Officer Maegan Hall said she dealt with at the La Vergne Police Department that led her to eventually begin sexual relationships with multiple other officers.

Six La Vergne Police officers have now been fired, including Chief Chip Davis, after an investigation found officers were having sex with each other, some while on duty and on city property.

After being fired, Hall filed the EEOC complaint claiming other officers used their supervisor positions to groom her and then performed sexual acts without her consent.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.