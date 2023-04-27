Commission to decide fate of party bus companies in Nashville

NDOT has recommended the reduction of party buses due to the increased traffic downtown.
The Metro Transportation Licensing Commission is calling on the city to reduce the number of entertainment transportation vehicles from 89 to 40.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Licensing Commission could limit the number of party buses in downtown Nashville on Thursday.

The industry has been a controversial topic over the past year and neighbors are concerned.

Some Nashville residents said they will continue to push for fewer party buses.

There are 31 party bus applications under consideration by the Commission.

Representatives from the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be at the metro meeting.

NDOT has recommended the city reduce the number of entertainment transportation vehicles from 89 to 40, mainly due to the traffic problems they create.

This comes one year after the city granted permits to the companies, splitting them into two categories: open-air party buses with no alcohol; or closed with alcohol.

It was a decision that some party bus companies tried to fight in court.

