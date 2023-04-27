Brad Paisley describes recent visit to Ukraine

Country music artist met with Ukrainian president and performed in St. Michael’s Square in Kyiv.
Brad Paisley meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine
Brad Paisley meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine(Submitted)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music artist Brad Paisley said he will be haunted by the images of life in Ukraine after visiting there earlier this month.

Paisley met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the way to Kyiv on April 12. While in Ukraine, Paisley performed his song “Same Here” in St. Michael’s Square in Kyiv.

“It’s something that I’m haunted by, the images of people in Kyiv that were living their lives in spite of the situation there,” Paisley said. “The kids getting off the school bus, people going out to eat, the rush hour traffic, kids playing on the playground, yet every now and then in the area there’s sirens and they have to duck and cover, and they are absolutely committed to being free and fighting with everything they have to be us.”

Paisley added how grateful Ukrainians are for America’s help with their fight against Russia to remain independent.

Paisley will be headlining Nashville’s July 4 event, Let Freedom Sing! in downtown.

