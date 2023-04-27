Arrest made in connection to Crossville shooting death

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The investigation into a woman’s shooting death in Crossville Tuesday night led to the arrest of her husband the next day.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) worked with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) after 53-year-old Terri Loretta Pitton was found shot at her home on Brown Road late Tuesday night. The joint investigation determined that Pitton’s husband, 39-year-old Donald Wayne Jackson, is a convicted felon and in possession of firearms.

Jackson was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm but the investigation into his wife’s death is ongoing.

CCSO deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Brown Road residence just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday and arrived to find Pitton suffering from a gunshot wound. She died, despite efforts from first responders to save her.

Pitton’s body was sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy and the TBI was brought in to assist with the investigation.

“The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Terri Loretta Pitton during this difficult time,” the agency said in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

