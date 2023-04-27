American Eagle Foundation: Rescued Dale Hollow eaglet underwent surgery, unlikely to return to nest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An eaglet at Dale Hollow Lake was rescued from its nest on Wednesday after becoming entangled in fishing line and is now unlikely going to return to its nest after undergoing surgery.

The American Eagle Foundation (AEF) reports that the eaglet rescued, known as DH18, underwent surgery due to injuries to both legs at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine on Thursday.

AEF adds that due to the nature of the eaglet’s injuries and the length of time anticipated for its recovery, “it is unlikely that DH18 will return safely to the nest without causing perilous risk to DH17.”

“The next 5-7 days will be critical, as it is difficult to assess how well the injuries to both legs will heal or impact DH18′s quality of life at this time. Due to the severity of the wounds, this will be a longer rehabilitation process than anticipated with an early estimate of two weeks’ minimum recovery,” AEF said in a statement. “These next few days will be telling regarding the likelihood of DH18′s recovery from the entanglement in fishing line. American Eagle Foundation is fully committed to doing everything in our power to ensure the best outcome for DH18. We will provide daily updates as to their prognosis across our social media channels as they become available.”

Meanwhile, the Dale Hollow Eagle Camera YouTube channel released a 12-minute-long video of the rescue that took place on Wednesday. You can see Nick Dwyer, a professional tree climber and arborist, climb the tree and tend to both of the eagles while removing the fishing line.

He was able to remove DH18 from the nest safely after discovering wounds on both of its legs.

