2 arrested after allegedly robbing 4 people at gunpoint on Tarrywood Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have been arrested after allegedly robbing four victims at gunpoint at an apartment on Tarrywood Lane, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say, Tracy Young, 32, and Nakita Thompkins, 36, were arrested and responsible for Wednesday night’s robbery.

According to a police report, the two approached one of the victims on Vultee Boulevard in a red Acura and demanded money from him at gunpoint. The victim then led Young and Thompkins to a friend’s apartment on Tarrywood Lane.

Police say all four victims were then robbed of personal items, electronics and jewelry as Young pointed two guns, one in each hand, before fleeing the scene with Thompkins.

Officers were able to track the stolen items to a motel on Murfreesboro Pike where the Acura was seen in the parking lot, police say. The two were then taken into custody without incident.

Young has been charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping; he’s being held on a $500,000 bond. Thompkins was charged with four counts of robbery, acting in concert; she’s being held on a $50,000 bond.

