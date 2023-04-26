Woman found shot to death in Crossville, deputies say

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in Crossville Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Brown Road just after 11 p.m., according to a CCSO media release. When deputies arrived, they found Terri Loretta Pitton, 53, with a gunshot wound, the release said. She died, despite efforts from first responders to save her.

The CCSO, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, continues to investigate. Pitton’s body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy. No arrests have been made at this time.

“The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Terri Loretta Pitton during this difficult time,” the agency said in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.