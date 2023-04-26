Woman found shot to death in Crossville, deputies say

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, alongside TBI, continues to investigate.
Cumberland County Sheriff cruiser
Cumberland County Sheriff cruiser(CCSO)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in Crossville Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Brown Road just after 11 p.m., according to a CCSO media release. When deputies arrived, they found Terri Loretta Pitton, 53, with a gunshot wound, the release said. She died, despite efforts from first responders to save her.

The CCSO, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, continues to investigate. Pitton’s body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy. No arrests have been made at this time.

“The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Terri Loretta Pitton during this difficult time,” the agency said in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve the loss of their loved one.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Judice
Woman bound, gagged, raped after agreeing to play Nintendo with Nashville man, police say
TBI said Avah may be with 42-year-old Ryan Allan Richmond traveling in a dark green...
Man wanted for taking infant, killing her mother released from custody
An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert
B. Hayes holds a sign outside the Nashville Christian prom.
Nashville Christian student kept out of prom for wearing suit
A suspect and Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper got into a fight during a traffic stop on Monday...
1 in custody after fight breaks out during THP traffic stop on I-40 West

Latest News

wsmv teen locked in cabinet
Women charged after locking daughter in cabinet
A look inside the spot where a 15-year-old girl was forced to remain for hours as punishment.
Parents charged after leaving child in cabinet for hours, police say
.
Neighbors create pollinator pathway
WSMV sunflower
East Nashville locals focus on native plants