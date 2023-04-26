West Nashville water main break leaves businesses on edge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic in West Nashville is returning to normal hours after a water main break early Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday morning gallons of water shot out of the ground on White Bridge Pike, leaving several businesses spending the day without water.

For hours Metro Water Service crews worked to repair a water main break affecting more than five businesses in the area. Some even closed for the day.

“I could see it on my cameras, and it was alarming to say the least,” Flower Stand owner Jim Sovine said.

Minutes before driving over to open his flower stand, Sovine said he couldn’t believe what he was looking at.

“When I woke up and reviewed my cameras from overnight and noticed water gushing down White Bridge Road,” Sovine said.

That’s when Metro Police said Metro Water Service crews rushed to a 16-inch water main blasting out water after multiple calls came in.

“It’s going to be a long day, not only for me, but for the plants and for the guys fixing the line,” Sovine said.

To work on repairs, Metro Water Service crews shut off the water supply for all eight businesses in Brookwood Plaza, including a dialysis clinic and Sovine’s Flower Stand.

“If I don’t get water today, we’ll have to start bringing water this evening,” Sovine said.

Without access to water, employees at the dialysis clinic shut down and redirected emergency appointments to its Woodbine location while other businesses stayed open, but with some hurdles.

“With the road being closed, it’s probably going to slow down traffic today as far as customers being able to get here,” Sovine said.

Some businesses said they may be missing out on sales with customers struggling to get to the plaza with lanes closed, restaurants having limited ingredients without water, and no one having access to restrooms.

“I’ll absolutely bring a water tank in and start watering if I don’t get water today,” Sovine said.

Metro Water Service crews said they hope to have the water main fixed by the end of the day.

