West Nashville water main break leaves businesses on edge

Nursery owner said lack of water will cause issues for his business.
Water gushed onto White Bridge Pike early Tuesday morning.
Water gushed onto White Bridge Pike early Tuesday morning.(WSMV)
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Traffic in West Nashville is returning to normal hours after a water main break early Tuesday morning.

Early Tuesday morning gallons of water shot out of the ground on White Bridge Pike, leaving several businesses spending the day without water.

For hours Metro Water Service crews worked to repair a water main break affecting more than five businesses in the area. Some even closed for the day.

“I could see it on my cameras, and it was alarming to say the least,” Flower Stand owner Jim Sovine said.

Minutes before driving over to open his flower stand, Sovine said he couldn’t believe what he was looking at.

“When I woke up and reviewed my cameras from overnight and noticed water gushing down White Bridge Road,” Sovine said.

That’s when Metro Police said Metro Water Service crews rushed to a 16-inch water main blasting out water after multiple calls came in.

“It’s going to be a long day, not only for me, but for the plants and for the guys fixing the line,” Sovine said.

To work on repairs, Metro Water Service crews shut off the water supply for all eight businesses in Brookwood Plaza, including a dialysis clinic and Sovine’s Flower Stand.

“If I don’t get water today, we’ll have to start bringing water this evening,” Sovine said.

Without access to water, employees at the dialysis clinic shut down and redirected emergency appointments to its Woodbine location while other businesses stayed open, but with some hurdles.

“With the road being closed, it’s probably going to slow down traffic today as far as customers being able to get here,” Sovine said.

Some businesses said they may be missing out on sales with customers struggling to get to the plaza with lanes closed, restaurants having limited ingredients without water, and no one having access to restrooms.

“I’ll absolutely bring a water tank in and start watering if I don’t get water today,” Sovine said.

Metro Water Service crews said they hope to have the water main fixed by the end of the day.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A water main break sent gushing water onto White Bridge Pike early Tuesday morning.
Water main break floods road in West Nashville

Most Read

An Amber Alert has been issued for 5-month-old Avah Richmond out of Trousdale County.
Mother run over, baby taken by accused killer, prompting Amber Alert
Riot/Disorderly crowd on Nolensville Pike
‘No reports of violence’: Nearly 2,000 people block traffic on Nolensville Pike
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Fox News ousts Tucker Carlson, its most popular host
Jairo Castro Lara, age 30.
Man accused of attempted kidnapping, exposure at Walmart
William Judice
Woman bound, gagged, raped after agreeing to play Nintendo with Nashville man, police say

Latest News

UPDATE: Alexander Webb, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert, has been found safe in McMinn...
Endangered child found safe in McMinn Co., non-custodial parents detained
The Tennessee Titans have released renderings of what the team's new stadium could look like.
LIVE: Metro Council holds public hearing, vote on new Titans stadium
The Metro Council will vote whether to demolish Nissan Stadium and build a new $2.1 billion...
Stadium saga nears finale with Metro Council vote planned Tuesday night
Fund Recovery's JT Hodges and Eric Decker talk about access to mental health resources...
Fund Recovery puts $230,000 into Covenant community counseling services