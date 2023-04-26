Vote on future of party buses, entertainment vehicles in Nashville set for Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Party buses and entertainment vehicles are a staple of downtown Nashville, but are there too many?

The Transportation Licensing Commission will be voting on the future of these party vehicles in a meeting on Thursday about whether or not to cut the number in half.

The Nashville Department of Transportation recommends lowering the number of entertainment vehicles from 89 to 40 due to an increase in downtown traffic delays.

NDOT will be presenting its findings at the meeting Thursday.

