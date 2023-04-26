TBI investigating shooting involving Perry Co. deputy

Sheriff: Man was holding up gun, waving it around and began firing shots.
TBI special agents are investigating a shooting involving a Perry County Sheriff's deputy on...
TBI special agents are investigating a shooting involving a Perry County Sheriff's deputy on Tuesday afternoon in Lobelville.(WOPC Radio)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOBELVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - TBI special agents are investigating a shooting involving a Perry County deputy at a car wash on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office encountered the victim at the car wash in the 700 block of Highway 13 after responding to a call of a man slumped over in a truck.

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems said he, a sergeant and a deputy responded to the scene and arrived about the same time.

“We immediately noticed he had a gun, holding it up, waving it around. We took cover and ordered him to drop the weapon several times. He began firing shots and shots were returned by officers and the standoff continued for a little bit longer,” Weems told WOPC Radio. “He kept waving the gun around. We assaulted the vehicle with a ballistics shield and took him out and took possession of the weapon.”

The TBI said the man sustained a gunshot wound, but it wasn’t clear if it was the result of the officers firing upon him or if it was self-inflicted.

The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

