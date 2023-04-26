Researchers develop taxidermy drones

SOCORRO, New Mexico - Researchers at the New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology are developing wildlife surveillance drones using taxidermy birds.

Dr. Mostafa Hassanalian, an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology is leading research on “Bio-Drones.” These drones are really taxidermy birds attached to flapping-wing drones.

According to Dr. Hassanalian, traditional drones are often disruptive to ecosystems due to issues such as sound and unfamiliarity, so developing quieter, natural-looking alternatives could help wildlife monitoring and research.

No real birds are physically harmed in the making of the drones. The wings and feathers used are actually preserved through taxidermy.

When the drones are in action, it is evident that the mechanically flapped wings appear and behave more naturally. Dr. Hassanalian and his team’s goal is to develop a nature-friendly drone concept for wildlife monitoring and studying avians.

The main uses for this project are for wildlife monitoring, studying energy-saving mechanisms of birds through their coloration and formation flight, and a potential drone concept in airports near water to avoid bird strikes he tells me.

