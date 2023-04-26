Pregnant alleged shoplifter shot by Walgreens employee remains in critical condition, police say

The alleged shoplifter is in critical but stable condition, according to Metro Police.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The pregnant alleged shoplifter shot by a Walgreens team leader on April 12 remains in critical condition two weeks after the shooting, according to Metro Police.

Mitarus Boyd, 21, is accused of shooting 24-year-old Travonsha Ferguson, police said. Ferguson, who was seven months pregnant, had to be rushed into an emergency C-section. Ferguson and her child remain in critical but stable condition, according to Metro Police.

Police say their investigation shows that Boyd was told by another employee that two women were stealing items from the store. He claimed he saw the women placing items into a store cart and into a large over-the-shoulder bag.

Boyd told police he followed the women out after not seeing them pay for the items. Boyd said the women started putting the items into the trunk of their car and he approached the rear side of the vehicle.

Walgreens employee who shot alleged pregnant shoplifter no longer employed by company

That’s when one of the women sprayed him with a can of mace, according to police. Boyd pulled a gun, claiming self-defense, and shot Ferguson multiple times, police said. Witnesses said they heard at least a half dozen shots fired. Boyd said he was in fear and didn’t know if they were armed, police said.

Ferguson had multiple gunshot wounds and was transferred by ambulance to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Police say Boyd cooperated with police, and his gun and cell phone were seized. Boyd no longer works for Walgreens, the company said, but it remains unknown if Boyd will face charges.

‘We heard a full clip unload’: Man recounts alleged pregnant shoplifter being shot at Walgreens

“The safety of our patients, customers and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind will not be tolerated at our stores,” Walgreens said in a statement. “We take this matter seriously and are cooperating with local authorities.”

Walgreens would not share whether it allows its employees to confront shoplifters. Walgreens did not specify whether Boyd was fired.

Police said they were investigating the self-defense claim made by Boyd but have not released whether he will be charged. WSMV4 reached out to the District Attorney’s office for more information and has not yet heard back.

