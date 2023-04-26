Police or posers? WSMV4 Investigates Nashville’s ‘public safety issue’

An attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police called the results of a WSMV4 Investigation a public safety issue.
An attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police called the results of a WSMV4 News Investigation a public safety issue.
By Amanda Hara
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Are imposter police officers working in Nashville? WSMV4 Investigates has uncovered proof they operate in Music City, according to a top law enforcement expert.

WSMV4′s undercover investigation reveals what’s happening on the streets of Nashville and at a popular shopping destination.

After seeing the results of our investigation, an attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police said, “This is a public safety issue.”

Watch WSMV4 on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. to see Chief Investigator Jeremy Finley’s troubling report.

