Parents charged after leaving child in cabinet for hours

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two women in Greenbrier have been charged with felony child abuse after locking their daughter in a cabinet for hours, according to Smokey Barn News.

Hattie Swiat, 39, and Terri Powell, 53, reportedly locked the 15-year-old in a coffin-sized cabinet as punishment for using one of their cell phones to access social media. Greenbrier police told SBN it’s unknown if the daughter had access to food or the bathroom while confined.

The cabinet where the 15-year-old was confined for 13 hours. (Smokey Barn News)

The cabinet was described by Powell as a “small dark confined space measuring about 4.5 feet long by 2.5 feet wide and 10 inches high under a bench or couch in the camper.” The daughter was told to get in the cabinet by Swiat, and remained inside for 13 hours, SBN reports.

A neighbor tipped off police after seeing the two girls, the 15-year-old and the women’s other 9-year-old daughter, outside of their home on a school day, the Greenbrier Police Department told SBN. The neighbor told police that one of the girl’s appearances concerned them.

One of the girls told police that if she could change things, she would live in a cleaner environment where she could take a shower, according to SBN. Greenbrier Police said the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is in the process of providing medical care for both girls, who are currently in a “good home for now.”

Inside the camper where the two young girls lived. (Smokey Barn News)

Swiat and Powell were taken into custody and transported to the Robertson County Detention facility on April 18. Both remain in custody on a $150,000 bond. Police said additional charges are possible depending on the outcome of the investigation.

