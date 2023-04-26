Hume-Fogg High School Honors Bettie Page with historical marker

40 years after her fame, bands like Nashville’s BR-549 still wrote songs about her.
Bettie Page's Former School Honors Her With Marker
By Terry Bulger
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville’s Bettie Page spent most of her young years getting A’s in school and turning heads outside of it.

The scholar and pin-up model has been honored at the downtown Nashville school where she graduated 83 years ago.

Outside of Broadway’s Hume-Fogg High School is a tribute to 1940 graduate Bettie Page. An academic wonder, second in her class and 10 years after that, a pin-up wonder in magazines.

40 years after her fame, bands like Nashville’s BR-549 still wrote songs about her. She hit the cover of Playboy Magazine in 1955 and was considered the most photographed woman in the world.

Her style of black bangs and unique clothes made her famous to the point it was followed by the likes of Madonna, Demi Moore, Uma Thurman and Katy Perry.

Always a Nashville icon, and now the historical marker makes her a Hume-Fogg one too.

