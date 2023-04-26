Gunfire erupts moments after shooters bang on apartment door, yell for victim to come outside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot multiple times at an apartment on Trails Circle on Tuesday night.

According to Metro Nashville Police, someone started banging on the victim’s door, yelling for him to come outside.

As the victim approached the door, two people started shooting through the front door and a side glass door around 11:30 p.m., according to police at the scene,.

Police found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives were unable to speak to the victim to get information about the suspects.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.