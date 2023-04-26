Groups plan to remove fishing line, assess condition of entangled eaglets at Dale Hollow Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several agencies are collaborating to attempt to free two eaglets entangled in fishing line at the bald eagle nest at Dale Hollow Lake Marina.

The American Eagle Foundation reports they, along with other agencies, have planned for an intervention by a professional tree climber and arborist to remove the fishing line and assess the condition of both eaglets.

AEF adds that when and if the removal from the nest is successful, the eaglets will be examined by veterinary and rehabilitation staff, “A decision will be made at that time to place the eaglet back in the nest or to provide further medical treatment.”

Full statement from AEF on the Dale Hollow eaglets and planned intervention:

“American Eagle Foundation became aware of the situation involving two eaglets entangled in fishing line at the bald eagle nest at Dale Hollow Lake Marina on April 22, 2023. Over time, the parent eagle has made attempts to free the eaglet(s) to no success. Without removing the line entirely, the eaglets became entangled again. American Eagle Foundation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in cooperation with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Eastport Marina, have planned for intervention by a professional tree climber/arborist to remove the fishing line and assess the condition of both eaglets.

Federal laws prohibit the disturbance of eagles and their nests, which includes any substantial interference with normal breeding, feeding, or sheltering behavior. Any rescue attempt, therefore, requires federal permitting to take place. Additionally, only individuals who have been properly certified may climb to eagle nests for the safety of the individual and the eagles.

In accordance with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommendations, American Eagle Foundation looks at intervening as a last resort in circumstances where the danger posed to eagle offspring and adults are human-caused. The intervention itself comes with significant risks. The nestlings may be startled by human activity and prematurely jump from the nest before they can fly or care for themselves. This could result in either injury or death of both nestlings. The nest structure or supporting branches could break, or the adult eagles could try to defend the nest. The decision to intervene requires careful consideration, weighing the risks of interfering against the danger affecting the eaglets.

Upon successful removal from the nest, the eaglet(s) will be examined by AEF veterinary and rehabilitation staff. A decision will be made at that time to place the eaglet back in the nest or to provide further medical treatment.”

The eaglets were the focal point of a discussion on the Dale Hollow Lake Podcast on Tuesday between the president of the Dale Hollow Marina Association Richard DeVries, Dan Elbert from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Mike Jones, Nancy Zagaya, and Crystal Slusher from the American Eagle Foundation and Rusty Boles from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

They discussed the current situation surrounding the eaglets, “...with the hope of clearing up some misinformation and concerns.”

DeVries mentioned in the podcast that the Facebook page has been disabled for seven days, and also disabled the chat off the YouTube live streams.

“We like that people talk about the eagle cam and the eagles themselves, but we don’t like the fighting and the threatening and the taking over of the chat with a bunch of negative junk,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Southeast Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a statement to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District:

“The Service is aware of the situation involving a bald eagle nest at the Dale Hollow Lake Marina and is working with all necessary partners to resolve as soon as possible. While the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service holds regulatory authority over bald eagles through the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, we provide support to our partners when addressing rehabilitation and/or rescue efforts. The Service is working with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on any appropriate response through the American Eagle Foundation, who has the necessary staff, skills, and resources to assess the situation. They are known for their bald eagle expertise and are incredibly qualified bald eagle experts in the state of Tennessee.”

The Corps of Engineers says they will continue to work with their partners in response to the situation surrounding the eaglets.

The most recent Dale Hollow Eagle Camera live stream can be viewed below. This camera is capturing the life cycle of American Bald Eagles, Obey and River, and eaglets DH17 and DH18, according to DHEC.

“This eagle’s nest is located on Dale Hollow Lake, a 30,000-acre reservoir on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line,” DHEC reminds its viewers. “Eagles are being viewed in their natural habitat, and viewers may witness attacks by barred owls, other eagles, and could see injury and/or death of one of the eagles and/or their young eaglets.”

Currently, the live stream is off, and WSMV4 has reached out to Dale Hollow Lake Marina Operator’s Association to find out why the camera is down. We will update you as more information becomes available.

