First Alert Forecast: Tracking Wet Weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More clouds mix in today with a couple of passing showers, mainly south of I-40. Not everyone is going to see rain today and temperatures will end up in the 60s once again this afternoon.

Tonight will be cool and mostly cloudy with an isolated rain shower and lows in the lower 50s.

Scattered off and on rain showers are expected through our day tomorrow as well as a rumble of thunder or two. Any storm could produce some heavy downpours, but there is no severe weather threat to worry about for the day. Highs tomorrow end up in the mid-60s.

Showers will continue into early Friday morning, and even though I can’t totally rule out an afternoon shower, most of the area will stay dry for the remainder of the day. Highs on Friday will be back near 70.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

We’ve been talking about the weekend trending drier over the last 24 hours and its looking like that trend in continuing today. Right now I’m not expecting more than an isolated rain shower Saturday and Sunday but most of the weekend is looking dry with highs near and in the lower 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Monday looks slightly cooler with highs in the 60s. Tuesday we’ll be partly cloudy with highs back near the lower 70s.

